Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (10.0%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 15 games this season (30.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 24 times this season (48.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (18.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.348 AVG .269
.451 OBP .329
.667 SLG .436
12 XBH 9
5 HR 2
10 RBI 10
17/11 K/BB 14/7
3 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 25
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Bieber (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.