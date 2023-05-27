Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .405, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .515.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 51 games this year, with multiple hits in 35.3% of those games.
- He has homered in five games this season (9.8%), homering in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (47.1%), including nine multi-run games (17.6%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (34.6%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
