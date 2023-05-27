Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22) and the Boston Red Sox (27-24) at Chase Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Whitlock (1-2, 6.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zach Davies.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 8-4, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 269.

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Diamondbacks' record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 13 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (259 total).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 21 @ Padres L 7-0 Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha May 22 @ Angels L 2-1 Tanner Houck vs Jaime Barria May 23 @ Angels L 4-0 Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning May 24 @ Angels L 7-3 James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson May 26 @ Diamondbacks W 7-2 Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt May 27 @ Diamondbacks - Garrett Whitlock vs Zach Davies May 28 @ Diamondbacks - Tanner Houck vs Merrill Kelly May 30 Reds - Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively May 31 Reds - James Paxton vs Luke Weaver June 1 Reds - Chris Sale vs Hunter Greene June 2 Rays - Garrett Whitlock vs Tyler Glasnow

Diamondbacks Schedule