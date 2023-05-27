Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willson Contreras, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 12 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .219.
- Contreras has had a hit in 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.0%).
- He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 50), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.0% of his games this year, Contreras has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (40.0%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.18 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
