Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (24-30) will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (22-29) at Progressive Field on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-140). St. Louis is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +125 odds). The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.55 ERA) vs Hunter Gaddis - CLE (1-1, 5.26 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 13, or 46.4%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 8-12 (winning 40% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Guardians have won in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Guardians have won three of nine games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +185 - 2nd

