The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%) Edman has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 24.0% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 18 games this year (36.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.227 AVG .255
.288 OBP .340
.364 SLG .511
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 5
13/5 K/BB 6/6
1 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 24
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.79 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Gaddis gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.26, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
