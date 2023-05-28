Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 136 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .215.
  • Contreras has picked up a hit in 27 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Contreras has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (16 of 51), with two or more RBI four times (7.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.313 AVG .197
.378 OBP .296
.522 SLG .230
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 6
15/7 K/BB 16/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 26
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (38.5%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Gaddis (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.26, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
