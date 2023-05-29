Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Josh Staumont on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has four doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .252.
- In 56.3% of his 48 games this season, Donovan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in five games this year (10.4%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Donovan has an RBI in nine of 48 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 48 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (52.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Staumont will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief 18 times this season.
- In 18 games this season, he has a 4.76 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .213 against him.
