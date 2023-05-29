The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josh Staumont and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Josh Staumont

Josh Staumont TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .268 with seven doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 64th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 24 of 41 games this year (58.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.8%).

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 41), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has driven in a run in 16 games this season (39.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.2%).

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (43.9%), including four games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .351 AVG .239 .510 OBP .364 .459 SLG .391 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 6 RBI 5 10/12 K/BB 12/9 2 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 23 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings