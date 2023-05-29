The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Josh Staumont and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 2:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Guardians.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .261.
  • In 67.3% of his games this season (35 of 52), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (28.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 17.3% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arenado has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this year (19 of 52), with more than one RBI nine times (17.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), with two or more runs four times (7.7%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.247 AVG .217
.301 OBP .267
.325 SLG .348
4 XBH 4
1 HR 2
9 RBI 10
17/6 K/BB 16/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 26
19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%)
12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Staumont starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
  • The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
  • In 18 appearances this season, he has a 4.76 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .213 against him.
