Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Paul DeJong -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Josh Staumont on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .248 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
- In 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%) DeJong has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (27.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 27.6% of his games in 2023, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.0% of his games this season, DeJong has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 51.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|19
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (47.4%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Staumont will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 29-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen 18 times this season.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has compiled a 4.76 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .213 against him.
