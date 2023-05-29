On Monday, Tommy Edman (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Staumont. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Josh Staumont

Josh Staumont TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .266 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

In 27 of 51 games this year (52.9%) Edman has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

In 11.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 25 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings