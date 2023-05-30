Tuesday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) versus the Kansas City Royals (17-38) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on May 30.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (3-1, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.55 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals are winless against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Cardinals have won 13 out of the 30 games, or 43.3%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis is 2-5 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 65.5% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 271.

The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule