Cardinals vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series at Busch Stadium.
Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +155 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-190
|+155
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last four games with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover each time. St. Louis and its opponent have finished below the over/under for five consecutive games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.6.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have won 43.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (13-17).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, St. Louis has a record of 2-5 (28.6%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 65.5%.
- St. Louis has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 55 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-26-1).
- The Cardinals have not covered a run line this season, going 0-5-0 against the spread.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-16
|13-16
|11-9
|13-22
|17-24
|7-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.