How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Kansas City Royals and starter Zack Greinke on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are fifth in MLB play with 76 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis is seventh in baseball, slugging .428.
- The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).
- St. Louis has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (271 total runs).
- The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.
- Cardinals batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
- The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-worst WHIP (1.455).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas (3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Mikolas is looking to secure his fourth straight quality start in this outing.
- Mikolas is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|W 2-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Shane Bieber
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Tanner Bibee
|5/28/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/29/2023
|Royals
|L 7-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Josh Staumont
|5/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Zack Greinke
|6/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Vince Velásquez
|6/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Luis Ortiz
|6/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wil Crowe
|6/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Martín Pérez
|6/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Dane Dunning
