Juan Yepez Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Juan Yepez (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Juan Yepez At The Plate
- Yepez has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .243.
- Yepez has picked up a hit in eight games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
- Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.222
|AVG
|.400
|.222
|OBP
|.455
|.222
|SLG
|.700
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|1/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.10).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Greinke (1-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.55), 34th in WHIP (1.169), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
