Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, 133 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on May 30 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .217.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 28 of 52 games this year (53.8%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (25.0%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (5.8%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 16 of 52 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season (17 of 52), with two or more runs four times (7.7%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (38.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Greinke (1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.55), 34th in WHIP (1.169), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
