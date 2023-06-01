Making a playoff run is a good bet for the Kansas City Chiefs, who were handed an over/under of 11.5 wins by bookmakers.

Chiefs: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 11.5 -140 +120 58.3%

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City covered six times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Chiefs games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

On the offensive side of the ball, Kansas City was a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 413.6 yards per game. It ranked 11th on defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs picked up seven wins at home last year and seven on the road.

As underdogs, Kansas City picked up only one victory (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II collected 5,250 passing yards (308.8 per game) with a 67.1% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 41 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also had 358 rushing yards on 61 carries and four touchdowns.

Isiah Pacheco took 170 carries for 830 rushing yards a season ago (48.8 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Last year Travis Kelce was targeted 152 times and had 110 catches for 1,338 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Chris Jones put together a solid body of work a year ago, registering 15.5 sacks, 17.0 TFL and 44 tackles.

L'Jarius Sneed picked off three passes while adding 108 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended a season ago.

Kansas City 2023 Strength of Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Chiefs will be facing the 15th-ranked schedule this year.

Kansas City will suit up for nine games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes four teams that collected 12 or more victories and three squads with fewer than six wins last season.

The Chiefs' schedule in 2023 features eight returning playoff teams and seven teams with negative playoff odds.

Chiefs Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -450

-450 Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

