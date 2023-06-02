Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Brendan Donovan (.552 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Pirates
|Cardinals vs Pirates Odds
|Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has four doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .253.
- Donovan has recorded a hit in 28 of 50 games this year (56.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.0%).
- In 10.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.0% of his games this year, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (52.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Contreras (3-4) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering one hit.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.