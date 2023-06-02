How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Roansy Contreras gets the nod for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are sixth-best in MLB action with 76 total home runs.
- St. Louis is eighth in baseball, slugging .426.
- The Cardinals' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
- St. Louis scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (273 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Cardinals are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Cardinals batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.441).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- Flaherty has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Flaherty enters this game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Shane Bieber
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Tanner Bibee
|5/28/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/29/2023
|Royals
|L 7-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Josh Staumont
|5/30/2023
|Royals
|W 2-1
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Zack Greinke
|6/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Roansy Contreras
|6/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Luis Ortiz
|6/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Rich Hill
|6/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Martín Pérez
|6/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Dane Dunning
|6/7/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jon Gray
