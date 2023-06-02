Paul DeJong -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .234 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

In 51.6% of his games this year (16 of 31), DeJong has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (25.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 25.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.0% of his games this season, DeJong has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (48.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 19 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

