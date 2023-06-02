Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • Edman has recorded a hit in 27 of 53 games this year (50.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.6%).
  • In six games this year, he has hit a home run (11.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Edman has had an RBI in 12 games this year (22.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this year (35.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.227 AVG .255
.288 OBP .340
.364 SLG .511
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 5
13/5 K/BB 6/6
1 SB 2
Home Away
28 GP 25
15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Contreras (3-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing only one hit.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
