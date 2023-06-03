Vroom vroom! Fire up your engines and get ready for all the Formula 1, Formula E, Motorcycle Racing, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action you can watch today. See when and how to watch or stream auto racing action on Saturday, June 3.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch the Round 10: Jakarta - Race

Series: Formula E

Formula E Game Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch the Spain Grand Prix - Practice 3

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 6:25 AM ET

6:25 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch the Spain Grand Prix - Qualifying

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 9:55 AM ET

9:55 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch the Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Watch the Pacific Office Automation 147 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Watch the Toyota 200

Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Watch the Pacific Office Automation 147

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Watch the Canadian Triple Crown Series - Motocross: Edmonton - AB

Series: Motorcycle Racing

Motorcycle Racing Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

