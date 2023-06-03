Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is batting .243 with four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks.
  • DeJong has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.1% of those games.
  • He has homered in 25.0% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his plate appearances.
  • DeJong has had an RBI in nine games this year (28.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 of 32 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 10
.300 AVG .382
.417 OBP .417
.300 SLG .735
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
0 RBI 6
1/2 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 20
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
  • Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
