On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (coming off going 3-for-4 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

PNC Park

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 17th in slugging.

In 66.1% of his games this year (37 of 56), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (35.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 10.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 48.2% of his games this season (27 of 56), with two or more runs nine times (16.1%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 29 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (37.9%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (51.7%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.3%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (31.0%)

