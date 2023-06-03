Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, 147 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .209 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in 28 of 54 games this season (51.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.1%).
  • In three games this year, he has hit a home run (5.6%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Contreras has had an RBI in 16 games this year (29.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (31.5%), including four multi-run games (7.4%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.313 AVG .197
.378 OBP .296
.522 SLG .230
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 6
15/7 K/BB 16/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 27
18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (37.0%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
  • The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
  • Ortiz (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.35 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
