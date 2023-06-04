Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 8:00 PM ET.

Jokic put up 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 104-93 win against the Heat.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Jokic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.5 32.1 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 12.8 Assists 10.5 9.8 11.8 PRA 51.5 46.1 56.7 PR 40.5 36.3 44.9 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 shots per game, which accounts for 18.1% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 40 27 10 14 1 1 1 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

