On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (hitting .206 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .267.

Arenado has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 17.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this season (37.5%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (17.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 28 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (21.4%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings