Willson Contreras -- .056 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .210 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
  • Contreras has had a hit in 29 of 55 games this year (52.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (23.6%).
  • In 7.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras has had at least one RBI in 30.9% of his games this year (17 of 55), with more than one RBI four times (7.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 18 of 55 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.313 AVG .197
.378 OBP .296
.522 SLG .230
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 6
15/7 K/BB 16/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 28
18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (39.3%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (28.6%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
  • The Pirates will send Hill (4-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 59th, 1.415 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.
