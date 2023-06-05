Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Rangers on June 5, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the Texas Rangers host the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 66 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .296/.396/.511 slash line so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 2
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .270/.357/.551 so far this year.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Martín Pérez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Pérez Stats
- The Rangers' Martin Perez (6-1) will make his 12th start of the season.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Perez has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 32-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.541 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|May. 30
|4.2
|7
|6
|6
|3
|4
|at Pirates
|May. 24
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Rockies
|May. 19
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 12
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
|at Angels
|May. 7
|3.2
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 73 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .303/.371/.506 on the year.
- Semien hopes to build on a 23-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .311 with six doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|4-for-6
|4
|1
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 57 hits with 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .260/.321/.498 so far this season.
- Garcia has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
