Bookmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the Texas Rangers host the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 66 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .296/.396/.511 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Royals May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .270/.357/.551 so far this year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Pérez Stats

The Rangers' Martin Perez (6-1) will make his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Perez has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 32-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.541 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 30 4.2 7 6 6 3 4 at Pirates May. 24 7.0 6 2 2 3 2 vs. Rockies May. 19 7.0 7 2 2 7 0 at Athletics May. 12 5.0 8 4 4 3 2 at Angels May. 7 3.2 8 7 7 2 3

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 73 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .303/.371/.506 on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a 23-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .311 with six doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 4-for-6 4 1 3 9 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 57 hits with 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .260/.321/.498 so far this season.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 4-for-5 3 0 0 4 1

