Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .263.
  • Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (38 of 57), with at least two hits 16 times (28.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Arenado has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (17.5%).
  • He has scored in 22 of 57 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.247 AVG .217
.301 OBP .267
.325 SLG .348
4 XBH 4
1 HR 2
9 RBI 10
17/6 K/BB 16/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 29
21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (58.6%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (24.1%)
12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (34.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Perez (6-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.541 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.