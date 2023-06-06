Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (39-20) and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-36) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 6.

The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (4-1) for the Rangers and Matthew Liberatore (1-1) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Cardinals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

The Cardinals have gone 1-6-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (seven of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Cardinals have come away with nine wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.7 runs per game (285 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.24 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule