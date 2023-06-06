Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Marcus Semien, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the Texas Rangers-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 27 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a .292/.390/.504 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Royals May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .274/.360/.554 slash line so far this year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Dunning Stats

Dane Dunning (4-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 31 5.0 7 3 3 6 1 at Pirates May. 22 5.2 6 1 1 3 3 vs. Braves May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 1 at Angels May. 5 5.0 2 0 0 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Matthew Liberatore's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 48 RBI (75 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .306/.375/.506 on the year.

Semien has hit safely in 24 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with six doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 4-for-6 4 1 3 9 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 58 hits with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .260/.320/.493 slash line on the year.

Garcia takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.