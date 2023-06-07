Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat match up versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on June 4, Adebayo posted 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 111-108 win against the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll break down Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.4 17.4 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.5 Assists 3.5 3.2 4.1 PRA 32.5 32.8 31 PR 28.5 29.6 26.9



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

Adebayo's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Nuggets allow 112.5 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets are the best team in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 40 21 9 4 0 2 0 6/1/2023 40 26 13 5 0 0 0 2/13/2023 34 19 2 2 0 1 2 12/30/2022 30 22 7 2 0 2 4

