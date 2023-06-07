Cardinals vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 7
Wednesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (40-20) going head-to-head against the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) at 8:05 PM (on June 7). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (6-1, 2.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.55 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Cardinals Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Cardinals
|Rangers vs Cardinals Odds
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The Cardinals are 1-6-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (seven of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (39.1%) in those games.
- St. Louis has a mark of 4-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- St. Louis is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (289 total).
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 2
|@ Pirates
|L 7-5
|Jack Flaherty vs Roansy Contreras
|June 3
|@ Pirates
|L 4-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Luis Ortiz
|June 4
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Rich Hill
|June 5
|@ Rangers
|L 4-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Martín Pérez
|June 6
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Matthew Liberatore vs Dane Dunning
|June 7
|@ Rangers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Jon Gray
|June 9
|Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
|June 11
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
|June 12
|Giants
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.