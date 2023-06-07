Wednesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (40-20) going head-to-head against the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) at 8:05 PM (on June 7). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (6-1, 2.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.55 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Cardinals are 1-6-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (seven of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (39.1%) in those games.

St. Louis has a mark of 4-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (289 total).

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule