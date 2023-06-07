Wednesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (40-20) going head-to-head against the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) at 8:05 PM (on June 7). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (6-1, 2.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.55 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

  • The Cardinals have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
  • The Cardinals are 1-6-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (seven of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).
  • The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (39.1%) in those games.
  • St. Louis has a mark of 4-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • St. Louis is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (289 total).
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 2 @ Pirates L 7-5 Jack Flaherty vs Roansy Contreras
June 3 @ Pirates L 4-3 Jordan Montgomery vs Luis Ortiz
June 4 @ Pirates L 2-1 Miles Mikolas vs Rich Hill
June 5 @ Rangers L 4-3 Adam Wainwright vs Martín Pérez
June 6 @ Rangers L 6-4 Matthew Liberatore vs Dane Dunning
June 7 @ Rangers - Jack Flaherty vs Jon Gray
June 9 Reds - Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
June 10 Reds - Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
June 11 Reds - Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
June 12 Giants - Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
June 13 Giants - Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.