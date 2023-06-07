Marcus Semien and Brendan Donovan will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals take the field at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -145 +120 9 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 1-6-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those matchups).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis is 2-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 30 of its 61 chances.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-16 13-21 11-11 14-25 18-27 7-9

