The Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals will send Jon Gray and Jack Flaherty, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs square off on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 84 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks ninth in the majors with a .423 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 289.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.26 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.450 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Flaherty (3-4) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Flaherty has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Jack Flaherty Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers - Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb

