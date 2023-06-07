Marcus Semien will lead the charge for the Texas Rangers (40-20) on Wednesday, June 7, when they match up with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) at Globe Life Field at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +110 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total has been listed in this game.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-1, 2.51 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.55 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 24 out of the 34 games, or 70.6%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 20-8 (71.4%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Rangers have a 6-1 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (39.1%) in those games.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

