Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Rangers on June 7, 2023
Player props are available for Marcus Semien and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 67 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .291/.390/.500 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 2
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 61 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.312/.448 on the season.
- Arenado enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Gray Stats
- Jon Gray (6-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 12th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Gray has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 31-year-old's 2.51 ERA ranks eighth, 1.021 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 26
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Rockies
|May. 20
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|8.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Mariners
|May. 8
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .304/.372/.504 slash line on the year.
- Semien will look for his 26th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with seven doubles, a home run, four walks and 10 RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|4-for-6
|4
|1
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 20 walks and 52 RBI (62 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.331/.515 on the year.
- Garcia enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
