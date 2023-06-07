Player props are available for Marcus Semien and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 67 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.390/.500 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 61 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.312/.448 on the season.

Arenado enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Gray Stats

Jon Gray (6-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 12th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gray has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 31-year-old's 2.51 ERA ranks eighth, 1.021 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 2 7.0 2 0 0 5 1 at Orioles May. 26 7.0 4 1 1 8 1 vs. Rockies May. 20 5.0 5 1 1 6 2 at Athletics May. 13 8.0 3 0 0 5 2 at Mariners May. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .304/.372/.504 slash line on the year.

Semien will look for his 26th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with seven doubles, a home run, four walks and 10 RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 4-for-6 4 1 3 9 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 20 walks and 52 RBI (62 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.331/.515 on the year.

Garcia enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 4-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

