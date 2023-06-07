The Texas Rangers (40-20) have a 2-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-1) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (3-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-1, 2.51 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.55 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.55, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.

Flaherty is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Flaherty is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 appearances this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (6-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 2.51 ERA this season with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 11 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 2.51 ERA ranks eighth, 1.021 WHIP ranks 12th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th.

