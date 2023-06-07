The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Wednesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jokic totaled 41 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 111-108 loss versus the Heat.

In this piece we'll dive into Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 24.5 32.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 12.3 Assists 9.5 9.8 11.7 PRA 51.5 46.1 56.3 PR 41.5 36.3 44.6 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

Jokic is responsible for taking 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jokic's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the league, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 42 41 11 4 2 0 0 6/1/2023 40 27 10 14 1 1 1 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

