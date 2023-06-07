On Wednesday, Nolan Arenado (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Arenado has had a hit in 40 of 59 games this year (67.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (27.1%).

He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has driven in a run in 23 games this season (39.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (39.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 31 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (61.3%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (22.6%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (35.5%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (22.6%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (38.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings