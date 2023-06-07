Nolan Gorman -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on June 7 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 51 hits, batting .268 this season with 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has driven in a run in 23 games this year (41.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (19.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 21 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 31 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (67.7%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.5%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (38.7%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (19.4%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (38.7%)

