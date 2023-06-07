The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Nuggets 111

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)

Heat (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (213.5)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 28-22-1 against the spread compared to the 7-8 ATS record Miami puts up as a 3.5-point underdog.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense, Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is giving up 112.5 points per contest on defense (eighth-ranked).

With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 threes per contest.

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are three-pointers.

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points conceded).

The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.

