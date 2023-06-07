Nuggets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 3
In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|213.5
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|212.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|214.5
|-169
|+140
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|214.5
|-140
|+120
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These teams rack up 225.3 points per game between them, 11.8 more than this game's point total.
- These teams allow 222.3 points per game combined, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|29.5
|-105
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|24.5
|-120
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.5
|-115
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|12.5
|-120
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|-110
|11.5
Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Nuggets
|-274
|-5000
|Heat
|+225
|-
