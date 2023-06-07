The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The point total is 213.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -3.5 213.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 67 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 213.5 combined points.
  • Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its outings this year, 14.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Denver has won 39 of its 51 games, or 76.5%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 61.5% chance to win.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 213.5 points in 52 of 82 outings.
  • The average total for Miami's games this season has been 219.3, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this season.
  • The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 67 81.7% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, Denver has played better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • When Denver puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over four times.
  • Against the spread, Miami has had better results on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 28-24 38-44
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

