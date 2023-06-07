Nuggets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The point total is 213.5 for the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|213.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 67 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 213.5 combined points.
- Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its outings this year, 14.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 39 of its 51 games, or 76.5%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 61.5% chance to win.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 213.5 points in 52 of 82 outings.
- The average total for Miami's games this season has been 219.3, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|67
|81.7%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|52
|63.4%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Denver has played better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- When Denver puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over four times.
- Against the spread, Miami has had better results on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall.
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|28-24
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
