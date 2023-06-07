The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The point total is 213.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 213.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 67 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 213.5 combined points.

Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its outings this year, 14.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 39 of its 51 games, or 76.5%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 61.5% chance to win.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 213.5 points in 52 of 82 outings.

The average total for Miami's games this season has been 219.3, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this season.

The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 67 81.7% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, Denver has played better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When Denver puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over four times.

Against the spread, Miami has had better results on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 28-24 38-44 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

