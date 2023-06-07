In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat square off.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

Denver is 41-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver has a 48-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Miami has put together a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Miami has put together a 22-8 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average 119.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 112.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

In home games, Denver is giving up 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than away from home (115.3).

The Nuggets are making 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are averaging more points at home (111.4 per game) than away (107.5). But they are also giving up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

At home, Miami concedes 110.2 points per game. Away, it concedes 109.3.

This year the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries