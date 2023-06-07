The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) heading into their NBA Finals game 3 against the Miami Heat (44-38) currently includes only one player. The playoff matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, June 7 from FTX Arena.

The Heat will look for another victory over the Nuggets after a 111-108 win in their matchup on Sunday. Gabe Vincent topped the Heat in the win with 23 points, while Nikola Jokic scored 41 in the losing effort for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Nuggets' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 116.5 points per contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score just three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Heat are putting up 106.4 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 3.1 fewer points than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 213.5

