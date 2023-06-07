Top Nuggets vs. Heat Players to Watch - NBA Finals Game 3
The Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are slated to play on Wednesday at FTX Arena, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Nikola Jokic, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets' Last Game
The Heat knocked off the Nuggets, 111-108, on Sunday. Gabe Vincent poured in a team-high 23 points for the Heat, and Jokic had 41 for the Nuggets.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|41
|11
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Jamal Murray
|18
|4
|10
|1
|0
|3
|Aaron Gordon
|12
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Gabe Vincent
|23
|0
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Bam Adebayo
|21
|9
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jimmy Butler
|21
|4
|9
|0
|0
|2
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Prediction
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is delivering 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor.
- Jimmy Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|32.3
|12.3
|11.7
|1
|1.1
|1.6
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|23.1
|7.2
|6.3
|1.9
|0.4
|1.1
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|27.9
|5.5
|6.3
|2
|0.3
|2.8
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|17.4
|9.5
|4.1
|0.8
|0.7
|0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|14
|9.1
|1.9
|0.3
|0.7
|3
|Caleb Martin
|MIA
|14.9
|5.9
|1.4
|0.9
|0.6
|2.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.