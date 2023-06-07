The Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are slated to play on Wednesday at FTX Arena, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7

Wednesday, June 7 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Nikola Jokic, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

The Heat knocked off the Nuggets, 111-108, on Sunday. Gabe Vincent poured in a team-high 23 points for the Heat, and Jokic had 41 for the Nuggets.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 41 11 4 0 0 2 Jamal Murray 18 4 10 1 0 3 Aaron Gordon 12 7 2 0 1 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gabe Vincent 23 0 3 2 0 4 Bam Adebayo 21 9 4 0 2 0 Jimmy Butler 21 4 9 0 0 2

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is delivering 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor.

Jimmy Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 32.3 12.3 11.7 1 1.1 1.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 23.1 7.2 6.3 1.9 0.4 1.1 Jamal Murray DEN 27.9 5.5 6.3 2 0.3 2.8 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.4 9.5 4.1 0.8 0.7 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14 9.1 1.9 0.3 0.7 3 Caleb Martin MIA 14.9 5.9 1.4 0.9 0.6 2.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.