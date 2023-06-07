The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .242 with five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

DeJong has recorded a hit in 19 of 36 games this year (52.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (27.8%).

Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (22.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (27.8%), with two or more RBI in five of them (13.9%).

In 15 of 36 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 24 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

